Knecht contributed 32 points (13-27 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes during Friday's 131-126 loss to the Nuggets.

Knecht showed up with the first unit and posted his second-highest scoring total of the season. With the Lakers depleted by injuries, the rookie will prove to be a valuable asset over the next week, but his fantasy viability is capped due to his limited playing time in normal circumstances. He may end up playing 30-plus minutes in the short term, but the Tennessee product will settle back into the 20-minute range once the team is healthy.