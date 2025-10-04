Knecht tallied six points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds during Friday's 103-81 preseason loss to the Suns.

Knecht and fellow 2024 draft pick Bronny James combined to go 3-for-22 from the field, including 2-for-15 from three-point range in Friday's exhibition contest. Knecht is aiming to carve out a meaningful role for himself off the bench, especially after a tumultuous rookie season in which he was traded to the Hornets in early February only for the transaction to be rescinded. His main competition for minutes off the bench will come from the likes of Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart (Achilles).