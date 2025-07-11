Knecht was spotted getting his right knee examined on the bench during the fourth quarter of Thursday's 87-85 Summer League loss to the Mavericks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Knecht appeared to suffer the injury on an attempt at the rim late in the game, and he left the matchup to be evaluated further. He failed to re-enter the contest, so the severity of the injury is currently unknown. Knecht can be considered day-to-day until the team has more news to share on his availability moving forward.