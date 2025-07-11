Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Suffers apparent knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knecht was spotted getting his right knee examined on the bench during the fourth quarter of Thursday's 87-85 Summer League loss to the Mavericks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Knecht appeared to suffer the injury on an attempt at the rim late in the game, and he left the matchup to be evaluated further. He failed to re-enter the contest, so the severity of the injury is currently unknown. Knecht can be considered day-to-day until the team has more news to share on his availability moving forward.
More News
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Avoids serious injury•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Bounces back in Summer League win•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Season ends following Game 5 loss•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Won't start vs. Minnesota•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: Scores 27 points in starting role•
-
Lakers' Dalton Knecht: In starting lineup Sunday•