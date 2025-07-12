default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Knecht (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Knecht dealt with cramping in his right calf during Thursday's game against the Mavericks. Although that is a concern for the second-year sharpshooter, the Lakers have decided to rest him for Saturday's Summer League matchup in Las Vegas.

More News