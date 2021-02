Jones (not injury related) is available for Friday's game against Portland but is unlikely to play, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Jones signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers on Friday to provide some frontcourt depth with Anthony Davis (calf) sidelined. While he'll suit up and could be available in an emergency situation, coach Frank Vogel said that the team will stick with the normal rotation of Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell at center.