Jones is considered day-to-day after suffering a lower-back strain during Sunday's 117-91 win over the Warriors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With the Lakers having the game well in hand in the second half, the center received the opportunity to make his Los Angeles debut against one of his former teams. Jones excelled during his time on the floor with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two blocks, but the back injury marred his performance. Jones' next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Suns, but he should be considered questionable for that contest for now.