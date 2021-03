Jones (back) will start Wednesday's game at Sacramento, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old combined for 15 minutes over the past two games, but he'll receive the start Wednesday with Anthony Davis (calf) and Marc Gasol (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable, and Montrezl Harrell preferring to come off the bench. Jones could be in for a heavier workload against the Kings since LeBron James (ankle) is also sidelined and Kyle Kuzma (heel) is a game-time decison.