Jones will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason game against the Suns, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jones got the start in Monday's exhibition loss to the Kings, but he'll shift to a reserve role Wednesday as the Lakers experiment with a small-ball lineup. Kendrick Nunn will also head to the bench as Patrick Beverley and Austin Reaves join Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the starters.