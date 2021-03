Jones officially signed another 10-day contract with the Lakers on Thursday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As expected, the big man will continue to be rostered by the Lakers. With Anthony Davis (calf, Achilles) still sidelined, Jones should remain a regular member of the rotation. Across his first three games with the Lakers, he averaged 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 10.0 minutes.