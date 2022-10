Jones was spotted practicing with the Lakers' starting unit at Friday's shootaround, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

With Anthony Davis (back) considered a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Minnesota, it appears the Lakers are prepared to start Jones at the five spot if Davis is ultimately unable to go. If Davis ends up being cleared to play, the Lakers could potentially limit his workload, so Jones could see increased run against the Timberwolves either way.