Jones amassed 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to Toronto.

Jones scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 7, and he's struggled to log consistent playing time throughout the 2022-23 campaign. He's averaging 9.1 minutes over his first 13 games of the year. The Vanderbilt product will likely return to his limited role in the rotation once LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (illness) return to action.