Jones ended with four points (1-2 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and one block across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to Denver.

Jones finished the contest with his largest workload of the campaign, albeit in a game the Lakers trailed by 15 entering the fourth quarter after being tied at halftime. Jones sits as the team's current backup center on a Lakers team lacking size, though the eventual return of Thomas Bryant (thumb) could change things.