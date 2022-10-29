Jones contributed three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during Friday's 111-102 loss to Minnesota.

Jones' poor performance opposite Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns highlights LA's current depth concerns at the center position. Anthony Davis (back) will be prone to numerous rest days throughout the season, so a solid backup is crucial to the team. The Lakers may find the answer in Thomas Bryant (thumb), who is scheduled to return within the next two weeks.