Russell (head) will play Monday night against New York, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Russell was added to the injury report as probable for Monday's contest after being held out of Friday's game against San Antonio with a migraine, and the medical staff has since cleared him for play. He's averaging 10.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals through five December appearances.