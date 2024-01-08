Russell (tailbone) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Although Russell will come off the bench Sunday following his three-game absence, coach Darvin Ham said that the point guard won't face a minutes restriction. Over his last four appearances, Russell has averaged 11.0 points and 5.3 assists in 21.0 minutes per game.
