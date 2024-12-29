Russell (thumb) is available for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Russell was sidelined for the Lakers' Christmas Day win over the Warriors due to a left thumb sprain, but he will return for Saturday's contest. In the nine games prior to his injury, Russell averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 25.0 minutes per game.
