Russell (foot) will be available to play Sunday against the Jazz, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
D'Lo is good to go for L.A.'s regular-season finale, and he'll draw a favorable matchup against a Utah team that is resting most of their main guys. Feel free to get him active.
More News
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Probable for Sunday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team with 24 points•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Cleared Friday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Likely to go Friday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Returns to lineup with 15 points•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Will play Wednesday•