Russell (illness) is starting Monday's game against Oklahoma City, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Russell's availability was in question after being added to the injury report due to illness, but he's been cleared to start at point guard Monday night. He's coming off a dominant 39-point performance Saturday against the Jazz.
