Russell closed with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 loss to Sacramento.

Russell couldn't get anything going offensively and struggled mightily on defense, allowing De'Aaron Fox to put up a season-high 44 points. Although Anthony Davis and LeBron James run the show, the Lakers need excellent output from every starter to be successful, and the system doesn't work as well if Russell can't move the ball. He is still a quality fantasy asset despite the bad result.