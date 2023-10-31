Russell totaled 28 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, two rebounds one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 106-103 victory over Orlando.

Russell led all scorers in the narrow win and was at his best in the final period, pouring in 12 of his points in the fourth quarter. The veteran guard also recorded five or more assists for the fourth time in as many games this season, at least temporarily quelling any fears that free-agent pickup Gabe Vincent may poach some opportunities for Russell to create for others.