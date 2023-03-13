Russell accumulated 33 points (13-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block across 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks.

Russell drilled six threes on the way to his best scoring total of the season, and his best result as a Laker by a wide margin. With mediocre stat lines across the board for the Lakers, Russell was instrumental in keeping the game competitive. With LeBron James (foot) out for most of the month, we should expect more dynamic outings from Russell as the team enters hustle mode in a final push for playoff contention.