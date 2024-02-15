Russell notched 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, 17 assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 win over Utah.

Russell led all players in Wednesday's contest in assists while setting a season high mark in dimes and ending one rebound shy of a triple-double in an impressive offensive showcase. Russell has handed out 10 or more assists in six games this season, recording a double-double in each of those outings. The point guard has been on a tear since the trade deadline, tallying 14 or more assists in two of his last six appearances.