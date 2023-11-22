Russell recorded 20 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one block in Tuesday's 131-99 win over the Jazz.

After going 1-for-8 from the field and getting held to four points -- his first time in single figures all season -- in the Lakers' previous game Sunday against the Rockets, Russell enjoyed a nice bounce-back showing Tuesday in the Lakers' resounding win. Russell's 7-for-9 shooting from the field brought his season-long percentage up to a career-high 48 percent, which follows a trend of improved efficiency from 2022-23, when he converted at a 46.9 percent clip over 71 games between the Lakers and Timberwolves. The vast improvement he's shown with his field-goal percentage over the last one-plus seasons has essentially allowed his fantasy value to hold steady in Los Angeles, despite seeing a downturn in usage compared to his Minnesota days while he's been sharing the court with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.