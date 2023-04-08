Russell (foot) is good to go for Friday's game against the Suns, Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports reports.
No surprise here, as Russell was considered probable heading into the contest. Still, he has been nursing a nagging foot injury, so expect the Lakers to err on the side of caution with his workload in order to ensure his health going forward.
More News
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Likely to go Friday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Returns to lineup with 15 points•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Will play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out against Utah•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Now questionable•