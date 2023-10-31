Russell totaled 28 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 106-103 victory over Orlando.
Orlando was holding on to a lead, but it withered quickly once Russell and LeBron James got going. Russell led all scorers in the narrow win, and it was his best scoring of the season so far. It's essential for Russell to keep his assist rate at a high level for maximum fantasy relevancy, and he's achieving that currently.
