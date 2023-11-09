Russell ended Wednesday's 128-94 loss to Houston with 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 28 minutes.

Russell struggled mightily in the first half of the contest but turned things around by going 6-for-8 from the field for 15 points in the third quarter. That helped him finish with an attractive fantasy line despite the fact that much of his output came after the game was well out of reach for Los Angeles. Fantasy managers shouldn't read much into Russell notching three blocks Wednesday -- that's as much as he had tallied over seven games combined coming into the loss -- but his ability to put up points was a nice turnaround after he had averaged just 12.0 points over his previous two appearances.