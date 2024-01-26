Russell notched 29 points (10-18 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 141-132 victory over the Bulls.

Russell's recent string of absences moved him to the top of the list in potential trade talks, but Russell's magnificent run is silencing those rumors. There's no question that the team needs a couple of upgrades, but it's hard to see how they will net an improvement at point guard when you consider Russell's recent results. Since rejoining the first unit, he's averaged a whopping 27.4 points and 6.6 assists over seven games.