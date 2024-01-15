Russell is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to an illness, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Russell is a late addition to the injury report, joining Anthony Davis (ankle) and LeBron James (ankle). Russell had his best game of the season in Saturday's loss to Utah, posting 39 points (15-26 FG) and eight assists in 41 minutes. If Russell can suit up, he should start at point guard again, as Cam Reddish (knee) remains out.