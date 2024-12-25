Russell is questionable for Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a sprained left thumb, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Russell suffered the injury during Monday's loss to Detroit and did not return. He's at risk of missing Wednesday's contest due to the issue. If he is held out, Max Christie and Gabe Vincent could see more action.
