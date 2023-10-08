Russell ended with 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound, five assists, a steal and a block across 16 minutes in Saturday's 125-108 preseason loss to the Warriors.

Russell has been praised due to his play and energy in training camp, and those positive comments translated to a solid preseason debut. He agreed to a two-year, $37 million contract to stay with the Lakers this offseason and is widely expected to open the 2023-24 season as the starting point guard.