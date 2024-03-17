Russell recorded 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 128-121 loss to the Warriors.

Russell didn't have his best shooting performance since he needed 21 shots to score 23 points, but he still posted a strong double-double after dazzling as a playmaker. Russell is currently going through one of the most productive stretches of the season, averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game since the All-Star break while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from three-point range.