Russell will be moved to the bench for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lakers have lost four straight games, and Russell has really struggled lately. During that stretch, Russell averaged just 10.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 three-pointers on 35.4 percent shooting. Jarred Vanderbilt will slide into the starting lineup, and that will likely push LeBron James over to point guard.