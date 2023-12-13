Russell finished Tuesday's 127-125 loss to the Mavericks with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists in 25 minutes.

Russell had been held below 10 points in just one appearance before the start of December, but he's posted single-digit scoring totals in three of his first four appearances this month while averaging just 24.3 minutes per game. The 27-year-old has still had some success as a passer but has remained somewhat inconsistent in the assists column. Russell is averaging 16.2 points, 6.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game this season but has been trending in the wrong direction recently.