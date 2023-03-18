Russell logged 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to Dallas.
Russell led the Lakers in assists and didn't commit any turnovers, but he had a hard time getting his shot to go down. For the second straight game, he made only five of 17 field-goal attempts, and he was unable to knock down any of his tries from beyond the arc Friday. After going 23-for-36 (63.9 percent) from the field and averaging 30.5 points in his first two contests back from a six-game absence due to an ankle injury, Russell has averaged 15.3 points and shot 30.6 percent from the field in his subsequent three appearances.
