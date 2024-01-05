Russell (tailbone) is doubtful for Friday's game versus Memphis, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Russell is expected to miss his third straight game Friday. With Russell on the shelf, the Lakers will likely rely on Austin Reaves to shoulder a heavy workload. Max Christie could also be more involved, and he fared well against Miami on Wednesday with 14 points, five rebounds and two three-pointers off the bench.
