Russell (tailbone) won't play in Wednesday's game versus Miami.
Russell will miss his second straight game Wednesday after being downgraded from doubtful to out with a bruised tailbone. Max Christie and Austin Reaves are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Russell's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Memphis.
