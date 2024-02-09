Russell has been downgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against Denver. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
Russell underwent an undisclosed treatment that forced him to miss Wednesday's practice, but he was a very late addition to the injury report which isn't a great sign. The Lakers also play Friday against the Pelicans, so that could factor into the decision.
More News
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Set to play against Denver•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Status in doubt after treatment•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Undergoes undisclosed procedure•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Drops 28 in Charlotte•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Shines with double-double in win•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Seventh straight 20-point game•