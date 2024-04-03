Russell finished Tuesday's 128-111 victory over the Raptors with 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-14 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes.

Aside from a rough performance last Friday in Indiana, Russell has been on fire from long range of late. The veteran guard has hit for at least three made three-pointers in seven of the last eight games and has averaged 20.6 points, 7.5 assists, 4.3 threes, 4.0 boards and 1.4 steals over that stretch while shooting 41.5 percent (34-for-82) from beyond the arc.