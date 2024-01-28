Russell accumulated 28 points (8-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 49 minutes during Saturday's 145-144 double-overtime victory over Golden State.

The veteran guard scored at least 20 points for the sixth straight games and the seventh time in the last eight since returning to the starting lineup for the Lakers. Over that stretch, Russell is averaging 27.5 points, 6.4 assists, 4.9 threes, 2.4 boards and 0.9 steals while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and an eye-popping 54.2 percent from long distance. He'll cool off eventually, but until he does he'll be a tough fade.