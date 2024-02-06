Russell contributed 28 points (10-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 124-118 victory over the Hornets.

After failing to score more than 16 points in any of the prior three games while shooting just 28.9 percent from the floor, Russell found his rhythm again in Charlotte. Since moving back into the starting lineup in mid-January, the 27-year-old guard is averaging 24.0 points, 6.5 assists, 4.2 threes, 2.6 boards and 0.8 steals over 13 contests, and he's drained 46.6 percent of his attempts from long distance.