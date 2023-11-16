Russell chipped in 28 points (12-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-110 loss to the Kings.

Russell earns a badge for most improved player in the Lakers' starting lineup, as his fantasy floor is now rivaling the consistency he enjoyed with Minnesota. Over 12 games, Russell is averaging 18.8 points, 6.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds while converting 48 percent of his field goal attempts.