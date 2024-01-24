Russell posted 27 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 127-116 loss to the Clippers.

Russell has played like a man possessed since rejoining the starting lineup. Over six games, he's averaged 27.2 points, 7.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds, which are all above his seasonal averages.