Russell exited Sunday's game against Houston with a sore left foot and will not return, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

It's unclear if Russell sustained any sort of injury to the foot, or if he's simply battling some discomfort, but either way he'll be held out for the remainder of Sunday's contest. The former All-Star saw 15 minutes of action in the first half, posting six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds before the team announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. Dennis Schroder began the third quarter with the first unit in place of Russell.