Russell won't return to Saturday's game versus Minnesota due to a tailbone contusion, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. He finished with five points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and one rebound in 20 minutes.

Russell suffered the injury after drawing an offensive foul in the third quarter. The injury comes at a bad time, as the Lakers play again Sunday versus the Pelicans. Russell should be considered questionable for that contest, and if he's unable to play, Austin Reaves could step into an even higher-usage role on the second unit.