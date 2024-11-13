Russell (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Russell missed Tuesday's practice due to an illness but is still expected to suit up against Memphis. Russell is averaging 16.5 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 26.0 minutes in his two appearances since moving to the bench.
