Russell totaled 44 points (17-25 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one block over 38 minutes during Friday's 123-122 victory over the Bucks.

The Lakers were without LeBron James (ankle) on Friday, and it was Russell who took the initiative to make up for the All-Star forward's absence. The veteran point guard led Los Angeles with a season-high 44 points, 21 of which came in the fourth quarter and the final two of which came on a jumper with 5.9 seconds remaining to give his team the win. Russell also tied a career high with nine triples and found time to dish out nine assists, putting together one of the best all-around performances of his career. After dealing with trade rumors earlier in the campaign, Russell has emerged as a critical piece of the Lakers' offense, scoring 20-plus points in five of nine games since the All-Star break and knocking down multiple triples in every contest during that span.