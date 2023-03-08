Coach Darvin Ham said Tuesday the Lakers are targeting Friday's game versus the Raptors for Russell's (ankle) return to the lineup, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Russell has missed the last six games due to a right ankle sprain but hopes to return Friday. He was averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 30.3 minutes across his first three games with the Lakers before suffering his injury against the Warriors. Russell should replace Dennis Schroder in the starting lineup and will have plenty of offensive opportunities with LeBron James (foot) out.