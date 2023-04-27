Russell racked up 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-99 loss to Memphis in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Russell led all Lakers players in assists while finishing as one of four players in double-figures in scoring in Wednesday's loss. Russell surpassed the double-digit assist mark for the first time this postseason, now having recorded at least 10 points and five assists in three of his five appearances.