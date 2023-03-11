Russell (ankle) has officially been declared available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Russell has been trending in this direction to the point he drew a probable designation heading into Friday's game. The guard is returning from a six-game absence, thus the team could opt to ease him back into the swing of things.
