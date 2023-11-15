Russell contributed 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 134-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were not at 100 percent due to injuries, but Russell stepped his game up when the team needed him the most, and he led the Lakers in scoring while also reaching the 20-point plateau for the second time over his last four appearances. Russell needs to be more consistent to experience a sizable uptick in his fantasy value, however, as he has also failed to reach the 15-point mark in five of his 11 appearances to date.